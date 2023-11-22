Andrei Kuzmenko and the Vancouver Canucks will be in action on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Colorado Avalanche. Thinking about a bet on Kuzmenko? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Kuzmenko has averaged 14:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Kuzmenko has a goal in three of 18 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 11 of 18 games this season, Kuzmenko has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Kuzmenko has posted an assist in a game 10 times this season in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

Kuzmenko's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Kuzmenko having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 53 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 18 Games 3 14 Points 4 3 Goals 2 11 Assists 2

