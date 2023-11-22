The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest versus the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Anthony Beauvillier light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Beauvillier stats and insights

  • In one of 19 games so far this season, Beauvillier has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • Beauvillier averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.7%.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 53 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Beauvillier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 13:11 Home W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:00 Home L 4-3
11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:22 Away L 5-2
11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:57 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:04 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 14:25 Away L 5-2
11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:20 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:57 Home W 6-2
11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:24 Home W 2-0
11/2/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 17:05 Away W 10-1

Canucks vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

