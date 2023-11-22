Will Anthony Beauvillier Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 22?
The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest versus the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Anthony Beauvillier light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Beauvillier stats and insights
- In one of 19 games so far this season, Beauvillier has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- Beauvillier averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.7%.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 53 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Beauvillier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|13:11
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:00
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|14:25
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|2
|2
|0
|17:05
|Away
|W 10-1
Canucks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
