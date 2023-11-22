The Colorado Avalanche (11-6) host the Vancouver Canucks (13-5-1) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ALT. The Avalanche fell to the Nashville Predators 4-3 in their last outing, while the Canucks are coming off a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks.

The Canucks have put up a 7-3-0 record in their last 10 games. They have scored 42 total goals (14 power-play goals on 41 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 34.1%) while giving up 24 goals to their opponents.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will come out on top in Wednesday's hockey action.

Canucks vs. Avalanche Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final tally of Avalanche 4, Canucks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-175)

Avalanche (-175) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canucks (+1.5)

Canucks vs Avalanche Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks have a 1-1-2 record in overtime matchups this season and a 13-5-1 overall record.

In the six games Vancouver has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up seven points.

Vancouver has two points (1-2-0) in three games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Canucks have scored three or more goals in 15 games, earning 25 points from those contests.

Vancouver has scored a single power-play goal in five games this season and has recorded seven points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vancouver has posted a record of 8-1-1 (17 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents in nine games, going 5-4-0 to record 10 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 3rd 3.76 Goals Scored 4.11 1st 13th 3.12 Goals Allowed 2.42 2nd 1st 34.1 Shots 29.5 24th 4th 27.8 Shots Allowed 30.7 19th 19th 19.4% Power Play % 30.99% 3rd 5th 86.76% Penalty Kill % 76.67% 22nd

Canucks vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

