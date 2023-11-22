In the upcoming matchup versus the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Brock Boeser to score a goal for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Boeser stats and insights

In eight of 19 games this season, Boeser has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.

On the power play he has six goals, plus two assists.

He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 25.5% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 53 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Boeser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:36 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:54 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 24:21 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 19:35 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:14 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 1 1 0 16:05 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 2 2 0 20:45 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:53 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 3 2 1 15:41 Away W 10-1

Canucks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

