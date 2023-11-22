Brock Boeser will be on the ice when the Vancouver Canucks and Colorado Avalanche meet at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Boeser's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Brock Boeser vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Boeser Season Stats Insights

Boeser's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:47 per game on the ice, is +10.

In eight of 19 games this year, Boeser has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Boeser has a point in 13 of 19 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In eight of 19 games this season, Boeser has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Boeser's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he goes over.

Boeser has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Boeser Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 53 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 19 Games 3 22 Points 3 13 Goals 1 9 Assists 2

