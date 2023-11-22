Currently, the Vancouver Canucks (13-5-1) have four players on the injury report for their matchup with the Colorado Avalanche (11-6) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 10:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Carson Soucy D Out Foot Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Tucker Poolman D Out Head Pius Suter C Questionable Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Jean-Luc Foudy C Out Lower Body Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Undisclosed Samuel Girard D Questionable Undisclosed

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canucks Season Insights

With 78 goals (4.1 per game), the Canucks have the NHL's No. 1 offense.

Vancouver has one of the best defenses in the league, giving up 46 total goals (just 2.4 per game), fifth in the league.

They have a league-leading goal differential of +32.

Avalanche Season Insights

Colorado has scored the fourth-most goals in the NHL (64 total, 3.8 per game).

Its +11 goal differential is the eighth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Canucks vs. Avalanche Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-165) Canucks (+140) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.