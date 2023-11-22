Coming off a loss last time out, the Colorado Avalanche will host the Vancouver Canucks (who won their previous game) on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Canucks vs Avalanche Additional Info

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have one of the top defenses in the league, allowing 46 total goals (just 2.4 per game), fifth in the league.

The Canucks are the league's top scorers, with 78 goals (4.1 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Canucks have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Canucks have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) during that stretch.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Quinn Hughes 19 8 22 30 16 12 - J.T. Miller 19 12 17 29 12 10 54.5% Elias Pettersson 19 8 20 28 8 10 49.8% Brock Boeser 19 13 9 22 9 7 16.7% Filip Hronek 19 1 17 18 19 3 -

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have given up 53 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 13th in league action in goals against.

The Avalanche score the fourth-most goals in the league (64 total, 3.8 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Avalanche are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that span.

Avalanche Key Players