How to Watch the Canucks vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:13 PM AKST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Coming off a loss last time out, the Colorado Avalanche will host the Vancouver Canucks (who won their previous game) on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
You can watch the Avalanche attempt to beat the the Canucks on ESPN+ and ALT.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks have one of the top defenses in the league, allowing 46 total goals (just 2.4 per game), fifth in the league.
- The Canucks are the league's top scorers, with 78 goals (4.1 per game).
- Over the past 10 contests, the Canucks have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Canucks have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) during that stretch.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Quinn Hughes
|19
|8
|22
|30
|16
|12
|-
|J.T. Miller
|19
|12
|17
|29
|12
|10
|54.5%
|Elias Pettersson
|19
|8
|20
|28
|8
|10
|49.8%
|Brock Boeser
|19
|13
|9
|22
|9
|7
|16.7%
|Filip Hronek
|19
|1
|17
|18
|19
|3
|-
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have given up 53 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 13th in league action in goals against.
- The Avalanche score the fourth-most goals in the league (64 total, 3.8 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Avalanche are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that span.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cale Makar
|17
|4
|23
|27
|11
|16
|-
|Mikko Rantanen
|17
|11
|12
|23
|8
|9
|50%
|Nathan MacKinnon
|17
|6
|16
|22
|21
|8
|45.7%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|17
|7
|8
|15
|8
|5
|100%
|Devon Toews
|17
|3
|8
|11
|9
|12
|-
