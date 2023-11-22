The Colorado Avalanche (11-6) are favorites when they welcome in the Vancouver Canucks (13-5-1) on Wednesday, November 22 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ALT. The Avalanche are -165 on the moneyline to win, while the Canucks have +140 moneyline odds.

Canucks vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canucks vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Avalanche Betting Trends

Colorado and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 10 of 17 games this season.

The Avalanche have gone 10-6 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Canucks have secured an upset victory in five of the nine games they have played while the underdog this season.

Colorado is 5-3 (victorious in 62.5% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter.

Vancouver's moneyline odds have been +140 or longer twice this season, and it split 1-1.

Canucks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 7-2-1 6.4 3.7 3.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.7 3.6 7 17.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 5-4 7-2-1 6.5 4.2 2.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 4.2 2.4 14 34.1% Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 5-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 2

