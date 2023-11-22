The Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen and the Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller are two of the best players to watch when these teams face off on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena.

Canucks vs. Avalanche Game Information

Canucks Players to Watch

Vancouver's Quinn Hughes has collected 22 assists and eight goals in 19 games. That's good for 30 points.

With 29 total points (1.5 per game), including 12 goals and 17 assists through 19 games, Miller is crucial for Vancouver's attack.

This season, Vancouver's Elias Pettersson has 28 points, courtesy of eight goals (third on team) and 20 assists (second).

In the crease, Vancouver's Casey DeSmith is 4-1-1 this season, collecting 187 saves and allowing 18 goals (2.9 goals against average) with a .912 save percentage (20th in the league).

Avalanche Players to Watch

One of Colorado's most productive offensive players this season is Cale Makar, with 27 points (four goals, 23 assists) and an average ice time of 23:56 per game.

Rantanen has 11 goals and 12 assists, equaling 23 points (1.4 per game).

Nathan MacKinnon's total of 22 points is via six goals and 16 assists.

Ivan Prosvetov (1-1-0) has a 2.9 goals against average and an .899% save percentage (36th in league).

Canucks vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 3rd 3.76 Goals Scored 4.11 1st 13th 3.12 Goals Allowed 2.42 2nd 1st 34.1 Shots 29.5 24th 4th 27.8 Shots Allowed 30.7 19th 19th 19.4% Power Play % 30.99% 3rd 5th 86.76% Penalty Kill % 76.67% 22nd

