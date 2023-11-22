Canucks vs. Avalanche November 22 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen and the Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller are two of the best players to watch when these teams face off on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena.
Canucks vs. Avalanche Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Avalanche (-175)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,ALT
Canucks Players to Watch
- Vancouver's Quinn Hughes has collected 22 assists and eight goals in 19 games. That's good for 30 points.
- With 29 total points (1.5 per game), including 12 goals and 17 assists through 19 games, Miller is crucial for Vancouver's attack.
- This season, Vancouver's Elias Pettersson has 28 points, courtesy of eight goals (third on team) and 20 assists (second).
- In the crease, Vancouver's Casey DeSmith is 4-1-1 this season, collecting 187 saves and allowing 18 goals (2.9 goals against average) with a .912 save percentage (20th in the league).
Avalanche Players to Watch
- One of Colorado's most productive offensive players this season is Cale Makar, with 27 points (four goals, 23 assists) and an average ice time of 23:56 per game.
- Rantanen has 11 goals and 12 assists, equaling 23 points (1.4 per game).
- Nathan MacKinnon's total of 22 points is via six goals and 16 assists.
- Ivan Prosvetov (1-1-0) has a 2.9 goals against average and an .899% save percentage (36th in league).
Canucks vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Canucks AVG
|Canucks Rank
|3rd
|3.76
|Goals Scored
|4.11
|1st
|13th
|3.12
|Goals Allowed
|2.42
|2nd
|1st
|34.1
|Shots
|29.5
|24th
|4th
|27.8
|Shots Allowed
|30.7
|19th
|19th
|19.4%
|Power Play %
|30.99%
|3rd
|5th
|86.76%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.67%
|22nd
