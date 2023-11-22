Canucks vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Colorado Avalanche (11-6) and Vancouver Canucks (13-5-1) square off at Ball Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ALT. The Avalanche fell to the Nashville Predators 4-3 in their most recent game, while the Canucks are coming off a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Canucks vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-175)
|Canucks (+145)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Canucks Betting Insights
- This season the Canucks have been an underdog nine times, and won five of those games.
- Vancouver has played as a moneyline underdog of +145 or longer two times this season. They split the games 1-1.
- The moneyline set for this contest implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Canucks.
- Vancouver's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 14 of 19 times.
Canucks vs Avalanche Additional Info
|Avalanche vs Canucks Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs Canucks Prediction
|Avalanche vs Canucks Player Props
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canucks vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|64 (4th)
|Goals
|78 (1st)
|53 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|46 (5th)
|13 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|22 (2nd)
|9 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|14 (19th)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- Over its last 10 contests, Vancouver went 5-4-0 versus the spread and 7-3-0 straight up.
- Seven of Vancouver's last 10 outings have hit the over.
- The Canucks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.
- During the last 10 games, Canucks' games average 12.1 goals, 0.7 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Canucks have scored a league-leading 78 goals (4.1 per game).
- The Canucks are one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, conceding 46 goals (just 2.4 per game) to rank fifth.
- They have a +32 goal differential, which is No. 1 in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.