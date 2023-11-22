The Colorado Avalanche (11-6) and Vancouver Canucks (13-5-1) square off at Ball Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ALT. The Avalanche fell to the Nashville Predators 4-3 in their most recent game, while the Canucks are coming off a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks.

Canucks vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-175) Canucks (+145) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Canucks Betting Insights

This season the Canucks have been an underdog nine times, and won five of those games.

Vancouver has played as a moneyline underdog of +145 or longer two times this season. They split the games 1-1.

The moneyline set for this contest implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Canucks.

Vancouver's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 14 of 19 times.

Canucks vs Avalanche Additional Info

Canucks vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 64 (4th) Goals 78 (1st) 53 (13th) Goals Allowed 46 (5th) 13 (13th) Power Play Goals 22 (2nd) 9 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (19th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Vancouver went 5-4-0 versus the spread and 7-3-0 straight up.

Seven of Vancouver's last 10 outings have hit the over.

The Canucks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.

During the last 10 games, Canucks' games average 12.1 goals, 0.7 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Canucks have scored a league-leading 78 goals (4.1 per game).

The Canucks are one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, conceding 46 goals (just 2.4 per game) to rank fifth.

They have a +32 goal differential, which is No. 1 in the league.

