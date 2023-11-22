Player props are available for Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes, among others, when the Colorado Avalanche host the Vancouver Canucks at Ball Arena on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canucks vs. Avalanche Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Hughes is an offensive leader for Vancouver with 30 points (1.6 per game), with eight goals and 22 assists in 19 games (playing 24:22 per game).

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Nov. 20 1 1 2 3 vs. Kraken Nov. 18 1 0 1 1 at Flames Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Islanders Nov. 15 1 2 3 6 at Canadiens Nov. 12 0 1 1 2

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

J.T. Miller is a leading scorer for Vancouver with 29 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 17 assists in 19 games.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Nov. 20 1 0 1 2 vs. Kraken Nov. 18 1 0 1 3 at Flames Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Islanders Nov. 15 1 2 3 3 at Canadiens Nov. 12 0 2 2 2

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

Vancouver's Elias Pettersson is among the leaders on the team with 28 total points (eight goals and 20 assists).

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Nov. 20 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 at Flames Nov. 16 1 0 1 2 vs. Islanders Nov. 15 0 1 1 2 at Canadiens Nov. 12 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Makar is Colorado's leading contributor with 27 points. He has four goals and 23 assists this season.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Nov. 20 0 3 3 1 at Stars Nov. 18 0 3 3 2 vs. Ducks Nov. 15 0 3 3 5 at Kraken Nov. 13 1 1 2 3 vs. Blues Nov. 11 0 1 1 5

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Mikko Rantanen has 23 points (1.4 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 12 assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Nov. 20 0 0 0 1 at Stars Nov. 18 1 1 2 5 vs. Ducks Nov. 15 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Nov. 13 1 1 2 2 vs. Blues Nov. 11 1 0 1 4

