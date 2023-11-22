Should you bet on Conor Garland to find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks and the Colorado Avalanche go head to head on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Conor Garland score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Garland stats and insights

In two of 19 games this season, Garland has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 5.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 53 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Garland recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:53 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:40 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:34 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:17 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 12:03 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:11 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:33 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:04 Away W 10-1

Canucks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

