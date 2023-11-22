Should you bet on Conor Garland to find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks and the Colorado Avalanche go head to head on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Conor Garland score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Garland stats and insights

  • In two of 19 games this season, Garland has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 5.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have conceded 53 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Garland recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:53 Home W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:40 Home L 4-3
11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:34 Away L 5-2
11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:17 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 12:03 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 5-2
11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:11 Home W 6-2
11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:33 Home W 2-0
11/2/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:04 Away W 10-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.