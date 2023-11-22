Conor Garland and the Vancouver Canucks will face the Colorado Avalanche at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Ball Arena. Fancy a bet on Garland? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Conor Garland vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +170)

0.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +340)

Garland Season Stats Insights

Garland has averaged 13:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Garland has a goal in two of 19 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In four of 19 games this season, Garland has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Garland has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 19 games played.

The implied probability is 37% that Garland goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Garland has an implied probability of 22.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Garland Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 53 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 19 Games 3 5 Points 0 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

