Deandre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers match up versus the Utah Jazz at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 21, Ayton put up 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 120-107 loss versus the Suns.

We're going to look at Ayton's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (+100)

Over 14.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-118)

Looking to bet on one or more of Ayton's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Jazz were ranked 24th in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 118 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Jazz were 17th in the league last year, allowing 43.5 per game.

The Jazz were the 10th-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.

Conceding 12.5 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Jazz were 18th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Deandre Ayton vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 34 22 10 3 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.