The Seattle Kraken, with Eeli Tolvanen, will be in action Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. Looking to wager on Tolvanen's props versus the Sharks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

Tolvanen has averaged 15:42 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Tolvanen has a goal in three games this year through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Tolvanen has registered a point in a game 11 times this year out of 20 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Tolvanen has an assist in nine of 20 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 58.8% that Tolvanen goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Tolvanen has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 75 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-48).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 20 Games 4 12 Points 2 3 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.