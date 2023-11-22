When the Vancouver Canucks face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Elias Pettersson find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pettersson stats and insights

In six of 19 games this season, Pettersson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

On the power play he has four goals, plus nine assists.

Pettersson's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 53 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pettersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:08 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:35 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:05 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 23:35 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:51 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:05 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 3 1 2 18:30 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:06 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 1 1 0 20:30 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 3 0 3 14:32 Away W 10-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.