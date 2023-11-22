Will Elias Pettersson Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 22?
When the Vancouver Canucks face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Elias Pettersson find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Pettersson stats and insights
- In six of 19 games this season, Pettersson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus nine assists.
- Pettersson's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 53 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Pettersson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:08
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:35
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|18:05
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|23:35
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:51
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|18:05
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|3
|1
|2
|18:30
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|20:06
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|20:30
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|3
|0
|3
|14:32
|Away
|W 10-1
Canucks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
