Elias Pettersson will be in action when the Vancouver Canucks and Colorado Avalanche play at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Prop bets for Pettersson in that upcoming Canucks-Avalanche game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Elias Pettersson vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +180)

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

Pettersson's plus-minus this season, in 19:47 per game on the ice, is +3.

Pettersson has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 19 games played, including multiple goals once.

Pettersson has a point in 15 of 19 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Pettersson has an assist in 12 of 19 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Pettersson has an implied probability of 35.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pettersson has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are giving up 53 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 19 Games 3 28 Points 4 8 Goals 1 20 Assists 3

