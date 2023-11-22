For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Filip Hronek a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Filip Hronek score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Hronek stats and insights

In one of 19 games this season, Hronek scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.

On the power play he has one goal, plus five assists.

Hronek's shooting percentage is 2.6%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 53 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Hronek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 26:01 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 29:03 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:46 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 23:31 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 23:50 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 24:18 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 1 0 1 23:16 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 22:07 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 25:39 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 19:34 Away W 10-1

Canucks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

