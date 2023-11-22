Filip Hronek and the Vancouver Canucks will play the Colorado Avalanche at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Ball Arena. Looking to wager on Hronek's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Filip Hronek vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Hronek Season Stats Insights

Hronek has averaged 24:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +12).

Hronek has a goal in one of his 19 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Hronek has a point in 14 games this year (out of 19), including multiple points four times.

Hronek has an assist in 13 of 19 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Hronek's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Hronek has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hronek Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 53 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 19 Games 1 18 Points 1 1 Goals 0 17 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.