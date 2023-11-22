The Vancouver Canucks, Ilya Mikheyev included, will play the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Mikheyev in that upcoming Canucks-Avalanche matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Mikheyev has averaged 14:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Mikheyev has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 15 games played, including multiple goals once.

Mikheyev has a point in nine of 15 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In four of 15 games this year, Mikheyev has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Mikheyev hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Mikheyev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 53 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 3 10 Points 3 6 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

