Will J.T. Miller Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 22?
When the Vancouver Canucks square off against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will J.T. Miller light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will J.T. Miller score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
Miller stats and insights
- In 12 of 19 games this season, Miller has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus seven assists.
- Miller averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 28.6%.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 53 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Miller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|21:01
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|19:36
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|16:40
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|3
|1
|2
|23:51
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|20:10
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|19:04
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|17:24
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|22:56
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|22:20
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|3
|1
|2
|15:34
|Away
|W 10-1
Canucks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
