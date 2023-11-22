When the Vancouver Canucks square off against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will J.T. Miller light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will J.T. Miller score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Miller stats and insights

In 12 of 19 games this season, Miller has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.

On the power play he has six goals, plus seven assists.

Miller averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 28.6%.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 53 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Miller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 21:01 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 19:36 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:40 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 23:51 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 20:10 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 19:04 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 2 1 1 17:24 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 22:56 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:20 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 3 1 2 15:34 Away W 10-1

Canucks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

