J.T. Miller will be in action when the Vancouver Canucks and Colorado Avalanche face off at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Prop bets for Miller are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

J.T. Miller vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miller Season Stats Insights

Miller's plus-minus this season, in 20:03 per game on the ice, is +11.

Miller has a goal in 12 of 19 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Miller has a point in 15 of 19 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

Miller has an assist in 10 of 19 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Miller has an implied probability of 67.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Miller has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Miller Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 53 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 19 Games 3 29 Points 2 12 Goals 1 17 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.