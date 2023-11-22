On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken square off with the San Jose Sharks. Is Jamie Oleksiak going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jamie Oleksiak score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Oleksiak stats and insights

  • In one of 20 games this season, Oleksiak scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
  • Oleksiak has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 4.2% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 75 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.

Oleksiak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:43 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 20:26 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:16 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 19:50 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:37 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:26 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:10 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 24:21 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:08 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:06 Home W 4-2

Kraken vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

