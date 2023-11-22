Jared McCann will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and San Jose Sharks face off on Wednesday at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on McCann against the Sharks, we have lots of info to help.

Jared McCann vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

McCann Season Stats Insights

McCann has averaged 16:45 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -7).

McCann has a goal in eight of 20 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In eight of 20 games this year, McCann has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

McCann has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 20 games played.

McCann has an implied probability of 58.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of McCann going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

McCann Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 75 total goals (4.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-48) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 20 Games 3 11 Points 3 8 Goals 0 3 Assists 3

