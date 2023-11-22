Jerami Grant and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates face the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 120-107 loss against the Suns, Grant totaled 26 points and six assists.

Below we will dive into Grant's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-111)

Over 21.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-115)

Over 3.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+104)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Jazz conceded 118 points per game last season, 24th in the NBA.

On the glass, the Jazz gave up 43.5 rebounds per contest last year, 17th in the NBA in that category.

The Jazz were the 10th-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.

The Jazz were the 18th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.5 makes per contest.

Jerami Grant vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 27 26 2 1 3 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.