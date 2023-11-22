Will Jordan Eberle Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 22?
In the upcoming matchup against the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Jordan Eberle to find the back of the net for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Jordan Eberle score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Eberle stats and insights
- Eberle has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Eberle averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.6%.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 75 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.
Eberle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|17:02
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|3
|1
|2
|16:13
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|16:45
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|17:22
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|18:25
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:32
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Kraken vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
