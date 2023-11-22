Jordan Eberle will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and San Jose Sharks face off on Wednesday at Climate Pledge Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Eberle's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jordan Eberle vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eberle Season Stats Insights

Eberle's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:38 per game on the ice, is -4.

Eberle has a goal in three of 17 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In seven of 17 games this year, Eberle has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Eberle has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 17 games played, including multiple assists once.

Eberle has an implied probability of 59.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 44.4% chance of Eberle having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Eberle Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 75 total goals (4.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-48).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 17 Games 3 10 Points 0 3 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.