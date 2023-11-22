Will Justin Schultz light the lamp when the Seattle Kraken square off against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Justin Schultz score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Schultz stats and insights

Schultz has scored in two of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 75 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.

Schultz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:54 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:12 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:08 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:49 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:44 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 14:48 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:20 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 2 0 2 16:15 Home W 4-2

Kraken vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

