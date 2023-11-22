Having lost eight in a row away from home, the San Jose Sharks play at the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

You can see the Sharks-Kraken matchup on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs Sharks Additional Info

Kraken Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kraken are conceding 70 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 31st in NHL action.

The Kraken's 53 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Kraken are 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 20 3 15 18 9 11 - Jaden Schwartz 20 8 7 15 5 11 59.7% Oliver Bjorkstrand 20 6 9 15 8 11 40% Eeli Tolvanen 20 3 9 12 6 6 35.7% Jared McCann 20 8 3 11 4 4 55.6%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks concede 4.2 goals per game (75 in total), 32nd in the NHL.

With 27 goals (1.5 per game), the Sharks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Sharks have gone 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Sharks have allowed 42 goals (4.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 19 goals during that time.

Sharks Key Players