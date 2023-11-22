The Seattle Kraken (7-8-5) are heavy favorites (-275 moneyline odds to win) when they host a matchup with the San Jose Sharks (3-14-1), who have +220 moneyline odds, on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Kraken vs. Sharks Betting Trends

In 12 games this season, Seattle and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Kraken are 2-3 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Sharks have been made the underdog 18 times this season, and upset their opponent three times.

Seattle has never played a game this season shorter than -275 moneyline odds.

San Jose has 10 games this season playing as an underdog by +220 or longer, and is 1-9 in those contests.

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 5-5 8-1-1 6.2 2.90 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 2.90 3.50 8 24.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 2-5 3-7-0 6.5 1.90 4.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 1.90 4.20 6 20.7% Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 1 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

