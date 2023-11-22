In the upcoming game versus the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Mark Friedman to light the lamp for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Mark Friedman score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Friedman stats and insights

Friedman is yet to score through 14 games this season.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

Friedman has no points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 53 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Friedman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:10 Home W 3-1 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:48 Home W 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:43 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:08 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:32 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:24 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:21 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 8:13 Home L 4-3 OT

Canucks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

