When the Seattle Kraken take on the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Matthew Beniers score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matthew Beniers score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Beniers stats and insights

Beniers has scored in three of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.

Beniers' shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 75 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Beniers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:42 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 16:22 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 20:01 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:47 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:32 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:25 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 21:08 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 21:13 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 1 0 1 19:41 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:12 Home W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.