The Seattle Kraken, with Matthew Beniers, are in action Wednesday against the San Jose Sharks at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Beniers? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Matthew Beniers vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Beniers Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Beniers has averaged 18:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -15.

Beniers has a goal in three games this year through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Beniers has a point in seven games this year (out of 20), including multiple points three times.

In five of 20 games this year, Beniers has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Beniers hits the over on his points prop total is 59.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Beniers going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Beniers Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 75 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-48).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 20 Games 3 10 Points 3 3 Goals 1 7 Assists 2

