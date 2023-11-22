Can we count on Nils Hoglander finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks match up against the Colorado Avalanche at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Nils Hoglander score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Hoglander stats and insights

Hoglander has scored in five of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.

Hoglander has zero points on the power play.

Hoglander averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.8%.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 53 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Hoglander recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 8:10 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 10:36 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 1 1 0 11:49 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:49 Home W 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:48 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:31 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 9:46 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:28 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:42 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:20 Home W 5-2

Canucks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

