When the Vancouver Canucks face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Noah Juulsen light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Noah Juulsen score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Juulsen stats and insights

Juulsen is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Avalanche.

Juulsen has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 53 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Juulsen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:50 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:12 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:25 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 5-2 10/17/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:15 Away L 2-0 10/14/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:36 Away W 4-3 10/11/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:27 Home W 8-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.