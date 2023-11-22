Can we anticipate Phillip Di Giuseppe finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Colorado Avalanche at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Phillip Di Giuseppe score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Di Giuseppe stats and insights

Di Giuseppe has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.

Di Giuseppe has zero points on the power play.

Di Giuseppe averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.0%.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 53 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Di Giuseppe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:26 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 13:36 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:06 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:40 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:55 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:10 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 2 0 2 14:39 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:07 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:05 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:24 Away W 10-1

Canucks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

