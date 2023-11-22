Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 22?
The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks is slated for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bellemare stats and insights
- Bellemare has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.
- Bellemare has no points on the power play.
- Bellemare's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 75 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.9 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.
Bellemare recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:13
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|9:36
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:01
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|10:39
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:34
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|7:31
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|8:46
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:35
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|10:55
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|7:34
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Kraken vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
