The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game versus the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Quinn Hughes find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

In seven of 19 games this season, Hughes has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.

On the power play, Hughes has accumulated one goal and 13 assists.

Hughes' shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 53 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 23:24 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 28:07 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 1 0 1 23:27 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 29:24 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 28:37 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 22:35 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 1 0 1 22:07 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 4 1 3 24:05 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 25:23 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 5 1 4 18:20 Away W 10-1

Canucks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.