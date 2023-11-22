Will Quinn Hughes Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 22?
The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game versus the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Quinn Hughes find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Hughes stats and insights
- In seven of 19 games this season, Hughes has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.
- On the power play, Hughes has accumulated one goal and 13 assists.
- Hughes' shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 53 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Hughes recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|23:24
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|28:07
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|23:27
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|3
|1
|2
|29:24
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|28:37
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|22:35
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|22:07
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|4
|1
|3
|24:05
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|25:23
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|5
|1
|4
|18:20
|Away
|W 10-1
Canucks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
