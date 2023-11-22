Quinn Hughes will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Vancouver Canucks face the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. There are prop bets for Hughes available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Quinn Hughes vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Hughes has averaged 24:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +16.

Hughes has scored a goal in seven of 19 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 15 of 19 games this season, Hughes has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Hughes has an assist in 12 of 19 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Hughes has an implied probability of 69.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 62.5% of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hughes Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 53 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 19 Games 3 30 Points 0 8 Goals 0 22 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.