Will Teddy Blueger score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks play the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Teddy Blueger score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Blueger stats and insights

Blueger is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

Blueger has zero points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 53 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Blueger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:04 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:10 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:29 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:00 Away W 5-2

Canucks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

