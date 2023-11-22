On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, the Utah Jazz (4-10) take a three-game losing streak into a road matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers (3-11), who have dropped eight straight. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET (on ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ).

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Trail Blazers vs. Jazz matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ

ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jazz Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Jazz (-2.5) 225.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Jazz (-3) 225.5 -142 +120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers vs Jazz Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Jazz have a -99 scoring differential, falling short by seven points per game. They're putting up 115.6 points per game to rank ninth in the league and are allowing 122.6 per contest to rank 27th in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers have been outscored by 10.4 points per game (posting 103.2 points per game, 30th in league, while giving up 113.6 per outing, 16th in NBA) and have a -145 scoring differential.

These two teams rack up a combined 218.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

These teams surrender 236.2 points per game combined, 10.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Utah is 7-7-0 ATS this season.

Portland has covered five times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.

Trail Blazers and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 - Jazz +50000 +25000 -

