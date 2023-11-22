The Utah Jazz (4-10) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (3-11) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 as 2.5-point favorites. The Trail Blazers have lost eight games in a row. The matchup's over/under is set at 225.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jazz -2.5 225.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland has played five games this season that have had more than 225.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Portland's games this season is 216.8 points, 8.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Portland's ATS record is 5-9-0 this season.

The Trail Blazers have been victorious in three, or 21.4%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Portland has a record of 2-11, a 15.4% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Portland has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jazz 11 78.6% 115.6 218.8 122.6 236.2 230.6 Trail Blazers 5 35.7% 103.2 218.8 113.6 236.2 221.2

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

Against the spread, Portland has had better results away (4-4-0) than at home (1-5-0).

The Trail Blazers' 103.2 points per game are 19.4 fewer points than the 122.6 the Jazz allow to opponents.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Trail Blazers 5-9 5-9 7-7 Jazz 7-7 1-0 10-4

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Point Insights

Trail Blazers Jazz 103.2 Points Scored (PG) 115.6 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 0-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-2 0-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-4 113.6 Points Allowed (PG) 122.6 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 3-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-0 3-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-0

