Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Injury Report Today - November 22
Find the injury report for the Portland Trail Blazers (3-11), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Trail Blazers ready for their matchup with the Utah Jazz (4-10) at Moda Center on Wednesday, November 22 at 10:00 PM ET.
The Trail Blazers lost their most recent game 120-107 against the Suns on Tuesday. Jerami Grant's team-leading 26 points paced the Trail Blazers in the losing effort.
Trail Blazers vs Jazz Additional Info
Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Anfernee Simons
|SG
|Out
|Thumb
|18.0
|2.0
|4.0
|Robert Williams III
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|7.3
|5.7
|1.3
|Scoot Henderson
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|7.3
|2.3
|3.0
|Ishmail Wainright
|SF
|Out
|Knee
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
Jazz Injuries: Walker Kessler: Out (Elbow)
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Jazz
|-2.5
|225.5
