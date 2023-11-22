The Utah Jazz (4-10) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (3-11) on November 22, 2023. The Trail Blazers have lost eight games in a row.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: Utah Jazz

Trail Blazers vs Jazz Additional Info

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than the Jazz have given up to their opponents (49.4%).

Portland is 0-2 when it shoots better than 49.4% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at first.

The Trail Blazers score an average of 103.2 points per game, 19.4 fewer points than the 122.6 the Jazz allow.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

The Trail Blazers put up fewer points per game at home (98.8) than on the road (106.5), but also allow fewer at home (112.8) than away (114.1).

In 2023-24 Portland is giving up 1.3 fewer points per game at home (112.8) than on the road (114.1).

At home the Trail Blazers are averaging 19.8 assists per game, 2.7 less than on the road (22.5).

Trail Blazers Injuries