Will Tye Kartye Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 22?
On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken go head to head against the San Jose Sharks. Is Tye Kartye going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Tye Kartye score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Kartye stats and insights
- Kartye has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
- Kartye has no points on the power play.
- Kartye averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 75 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.
Kartye recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:23
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:30
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|9:17
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:12
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|13:13
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:35
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:39
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|10:54
|Home
|W 4-2
Kraken vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
