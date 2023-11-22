Vince Dunn and the Seattle Kraken will face the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Climate Pledge Arena. Prop bets for Dunn are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Vince Dunn vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Dunn Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Dunn has averaged 23:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -8.

Dunn has a goal in three games this season through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Dunn has a point in 13 of 20 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Dunn has an assist in 12 of 20 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Dunn has an implied probability of 63.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 56.1% of Dunn going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dunn Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 75 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-48).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 20 Games 3 18 Points 3 3 Goals 2 15 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.