The Dallas Cowboys (7-3) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Washington Commanders (4-7) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in an NFC East showdown.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Commanders

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV: CBS

Cowboys vs. Commanders Insights

The Cowboys average 30.2 points per game, comparable to the 27.7 per contest the Commanders surrender.

Washington scores four more points per game (21.5) than Dallas gives up (17.5).

The Cowboys average 372.3 yards per game, only 0.5 fewer than the 372.8 the Commanders give up per contest.

Washington collects 340.7 yards per game, 74.4 more yards than the 266.3 Dallas allows.

This season, the Cowboys rack up 116.8 yards per game on the ground, just 2.5 more yards than the Commanders allow per contest (114.3).

This year Washington runs for 13.5 fewer yards per game (95.7) than Dallas allows (109.2).

The Cowboys have 10 giveaways this season, while the Commanders have 13 takeaways.

Washington has turned the ball over 21 times this season, five more turnovers than Dallas has forced (16).

Cowboys Home Performance

The Cowboys put up 40 points per game in home games (9.8 more than their overall average), and give up 12.5 at home (five less than overall).

At home, the Cowboys rack up 446.5 yards per game and concede 230. That's more than they gain overall (372.3), but less than they allow (266.3).

At home, Dallas accumulates 314.5 passing yards per game and gives up 150. That's more than it gains overall (255.5), and less than it allows (157.1).

The Cowboys rack up 132 rushing yards per game at home (15.2 more than their overall average), and concede 80 at home (29.2 less than overall).

The Cowboys convert 50.9% of third downs in home games (4.1% higher than their overall average), and concede 18.8% at home (14.0% lower than overall).

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 at Philadelphia L 28-23 FOX 11/12/2023 New York W 49-17 FOX 11/19/2023 at Carolina W 33-10 FOX 11/23/2023 Washington - CBS 11/30/2023 Seattle - Amazon Prime Video 12/10/2023 Philadelphia - NBC 12/17/2023 at Buffalo - FOX

Commanders Away Performance

The Commanders' average points scored in away games (23.8) is higher than their overall average (21.5). But their average points conceded in away games (23.8) is lower than overall (27.7).

The Commanders rack up 334.5 yards per game in road games (6.2 less than their overall average), and give up 398 on the road (25.2 more than overall).

Washington accumulates 239.7 passing yards per game in road games (5.3 less than its overall average), and gives up 287.2 in road games (28.7 more than overall).

The Commanders accumulate 94.8 rushing yards per game in road games (0.9 less than their overall average), and concede 110.8 in away games (3.5 less than overall).

The Commanders' third-down percentages on offense (35.7%) and defense (30.9%) away from home are both lower than their overall numbers of 37.3% and 38.2%, respectively.

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 at New England W 20-17 FOX 11/12/2023 at Seattle L 29-26 FOX 11/19/2023 New York L 31-19 FOX 11/23/2023 at Dallas - CBS 12/3/2023 Miami - FOX 12/17/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS 12/24/2023 at New York - CBS

