Which team has the edge at quarterback when Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers (7-3) play Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) at Lumen Field on November 23? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to fare in this matchup, continue reading.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV: NBC

Geno Smith vs. Brock Purdy Matchup

Geno Smith 2023 Stats Brock Purdy 10 Games Played 10 65.3% Completion % 70.2% 2,404 (240.4) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,662 (266.2) 12 Touchdowns 18 7 Interceptions 5 65 (6.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 121 (12.1) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 2

49ers Defensive Stats

So far this season, the 49ers rank second in the NFL with 15.7 points allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they rank sixth in total yards allowed with 302.8 given up per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, San Francisco has given up 2,214 passing yards this season, ranking 12th in the league. In terms of passing TDs allowed, it is seventh in the NFL with 11.

Against the run, the 49ers' defense has been getting it done this season, as it ranks second in the league with 814 total rushing yards allowed. When it comes to rushing TDs, the team ranks sixth with five rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, San Francisco is 18th in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 54.2%. It is 18th in third-down percentage allowed at 40.9%.

Brock Purdy Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 251.5 yards

: Over/Under 251.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Seahawks Defensive Stats

