The Detroit Lions (8-2) enter a matchup against the Green Bay Packers (4-6) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Ford Field on a three-game winning streak.

How to Watch Lions vs. Packers

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

TV: FOX

Lions vs. Packers Insights

The Lions score seven more points per game (27.2) than the Packers allow (20.2).

Green Bay scores 20.2 points per game, comparable to the 22.9 Detroit gives up.

The Lions average 71.7 more yards per game (399.6) than the Packers allow per matchup (327.9).

Green Bay averages 319.6 yards per game, just 6.6 more than the 313 Detroit gives up.

The Lions rush for 136.6 yards per game, just 1.9 more yards than the 134.7 the Packers allow per contest.

This season Green Bay piles up 102.1 rushing yards per game, 12.6 more than Detroit allows (89.5).

The Lions have turned the ball over five more times (14 total) than the Packers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Green Bay has 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for Detroit.

Lions Home Performance

The Lions' average points scored at home (30) is higher than their overall average (27.2). But their average points conceded at home (21.4) is lower than overall (22.9).

The Lions accumulate 395.4 yards per game at home (4.2 less than their overall average), and give up 281.8 at home (31.2 less than overall).

Detroit's average passing yards gained (252.8) and conceded (184.2) at home are both lower than its overall averages of 263 and 223.5, respectively.

At home, the Lions rack up 142.6 rushing yards per game and concede 97.6. That's more than they gain (136.6) and allow (89.5) overall.

The Lions' offensive third-down percentage at home (46.7%) is higher than their overall average (42.3%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (35.1%) is lower than overall (35.3%).

Lions Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/30/2023 Las Vegas W 26-14 ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 at Los Angeles W 41-38 CBS 11/19/2023 Chicago W 31-26 FOX 11/23/2023 Green Bay - FOX 12/3/2023 at New Orleans - FOX 12/10/2023 at Chicago - FOX 12/17/2023 Denver - -

Packers Away Performance

The Packers score 22.2 points per game in away games (two more than their overall average), and concede 20.8 away from home (0.6 more than overall).

On the road, the Packers accumulate 313.6 yards per game and concede 339.8. That's less than they gain overall (319.6), but more than they allow (327.9).

Green Bay's average passing yards gained (205.8) and allowed (184) in road games are both lower than its overall averages of 217.5 and 193.2, respectively.

The Packers rack up 107.8 rushing yards per game in away games (5.7 more than their overall average), and give up 155.8 in away games (21.1 more than overall).

The Packers convert 44.8% of third downs on the road (1.3% higher than their overall average), and give up 34.8% on the road (4.4% lower than overall).

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 Los Angeles W 20-3 FOX 11/12/2023 at Pittsburgh L 23-19 CBS 11/19/2023 Los Angeles W 23-20 FOX 11/23/2023 at Detroit - FOX 12/3/2023 Kansas City - NBC 12/11/2023 at New York - ABC 12/17/2023 Tampa Bay - FOX

