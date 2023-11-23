The San Francisco 49ers (7-3) will meet NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks (6-4), on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Lumen Field. The 49ers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under is set at 43 in the outing.

Looking to place some live bets on this week's tilt between the 49ers and Seahawks? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we provide all of the numbers and trends you need to know to make smart in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the 49ers-Seahawks matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch 49ers vs Seahawks on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seahawks vs. 49ers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Seahawks have had the lead four times, have been behind two times, and have been tied four times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

At the end of the first quarter this season, the 49ers have had the lead seven times, have been behind two times, and have been knotted up one time.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 6.5 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 2.7 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Seahawks have won the second quarter in three games, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

The 49ers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 8.4 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 6.7 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In terms of scoring in the third quarter, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games and have been outscored in the third quarter in four games.

The 49ers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games this season, and they've lost in the third quarter in four games.

Offensively, San Francisco is averaging 5.5 points in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) this year. It is surrendering three points on average in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Digging into scoring in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in that quarter in four games and have been outscored in that quarter in six games.

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the 49ers have outscored their opponent in that quarter in eight games and have lost that quarter in two games.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 7.5 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 3.3 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Seahawks have led five times (3-2 in those games), have trailed four times (2-2), and have been tied one time (1-0).

At the conclusion of the first half, the 49ers have had the lead seven times, have trailed two times, and have been knotted up one time.

2nd Half

In 10 games this season, the Seahawks have won the second half four times (4-0 record in those games), lost five times (2-3), and tied one time (0-1).

In 10 games this season, the 49ers have lost the second half two times (0-2 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half eight times (7-1).

San Francisco's offense is averaging 13 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 6.3 points on average in the second half.

Rep the 49ers or the Seahawks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.